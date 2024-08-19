Former Congresswoman critically injured in shooting puts spotlight on gun violence at event near DNC

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and ex-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke at a Gun Violence Prevention PAC Illinois event near the Chicago DNC.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and ex-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke at a Gun Violence Prevention PAC Illinois event near the Chicago DNC.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and ex-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke at a Gun Violence Prevention PAC Illinois event near the Chicago DNC.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and ex-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords spoke at a Gun Violence Prevention PAC Illinois event near the Chicago DNC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outside the perimeter of the Democratic National Convention, some Chicagoans know the impact of gun violence all too well.

"There's untreated trauma. There's being victimized before they become a perpetrator, and that's why investing in intervention and prevention is critically important," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is a survivor of gun violence herself. She was critically injured in a shooting.

"Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot," said former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. "I learned when people care for each other and work together, progress is possible. A better world is possible."

Giffords lends her voice and support to those locally trying to reduce violence with her nonprofit organization called simply "Giffords."

"Change doesn't happen overnight, and we can't do it alone. Join me. Let's move ahead together," Giffords said.

Chicago DNC 2024: Live updates on street closures, security, parking, protests and more

"When you have champions like that speaking on our behalf, it can only get better," said Curtis Toler with Chicago CRED.

Several elected officials attended Monday's Carnivale, an event hosted by Gun Violence Prevention PAC Illinois, not too far away from the DNC.

They affirm some progress and that there is more work to do.

Chicago CRED was among the organizations represented. It works to disrupt the cycle of violence by offering trauma-informed care and life and job coaching to those most at risk of being the perpetrator or victim of violent crime.

"There are cliche we hear all the time that hurt people hurt people, right? Well, healing people can help to heal others, and I think that's the road we are going to," Toler said.

We will hear more about the need to reduce gun violence and possible ways to that during sessions with delegates and from speakers this week at the DNC.