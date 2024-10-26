'Stroll to the Polls': Sorority encourages Chicago community to vote early

The "Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta" encouraged the community to vote with their "Stroll to the Polls" event Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sorority is encouraging community members in Chicago to vote early.

The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted two events Saturday.

It was a warm welcome for those who turned out.

"I was so excited to see so many people out to come and vote," early voter Iane Jennings said. "The excitement, the energy is here."

The effort to boost voter engagement in the community was hosted by the Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter, or CMAC, of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

"In the Midwest region, we have over 1,000 chapters, and we're all getting together today to get out the vote," CMAC President Tasha Levy said. "We're doing voter education. It's all about civic engagement... in all generations."

The initiative is a part of the sorority's annual Midwest Impact Day of Service and was supported by several of the Divine 9, the nine historically African-American sororities and fraternities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

"Beyond that, really encouraging people to be educated about their voting and what's at stake in terms of this election," said Tracy Hughes Perkins with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Tau Psi Zeta Chapter.

Darrick Madgett, 19, voted for the first time Saturday.

"I don't want to say issues, but everyone should have to right to vote, Madgett said.

While the Black Greek organizations are non-partisan, they are behind the continued effort to get the vote out. An event on the South Side was just one of two early voting events the organization sponsored, along with one on the West Side.

Many braved long lines to cast their ballot at the early voting site at Olive Harvey College, a city college on the Far South Side.

"I want to make sure my vote counts," early voter John Williams said. "My grandparents weren't able to vote, so I want to make sure I vote, and my kids and grandkids vote."

The election for president between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is less than two weeks away. The first African-American sorority, the AKAs, or which Harris is a soror, says mobilization is key.

"We look forward to doing not just for our sorors, but for all of the women in this organization and men in the D9," said Kimberly Collier, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Theta Omega Chapter Vice President.

Some at the event Saturday expressed it's important for Black people to vote.

"We are in unprecedented times right now," said Vaughn Roland, Omega Psi Phi Rho Mu Mu Chapter voter education committee chair. "You are seeing voter suppression all across the country."

Advocacy organization the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Chicago Metropolitan Chapter provided outreach too, as a unified message remains.

"110%, you should get out and vote," early voter Shearrisa Phillips-Hatcher said.

