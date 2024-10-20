Tim Walz urges supporters to finish strong at downtown fundraiser

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, spoke of the ever-tightening race against Donald Trump and JD Vance at a Chicago fundraiser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged supporters to finish strong at a downtown Chicago fundraiser Saturday as the campaign rhetoric grows sharper some two and a half weeks before Election Day.

In must-win Pennsylvania Former President Donald Trump used an expletive to describe his opponent.

"You have to tell Kamala Harris that you've had enough, that you just can't take it anymore. We can't stand you. You're a [ expletive ] vice president. The worst," Trump said.

Harris held a pair of rallies joined by Grammy-winners Lizzo in Detroit and Usher in Atlanta.

Chicago played host to Harris's running mate. Walz spoke of the ever-tightening race at a Mag Mile fundraiser.

Former CPS CEO and U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan was among those there.

"His real message was we have 17 days to go, no time to be tired. We can sleep when it's done. We just have to all run through the tape," said Arne Duncan with Chicago CRED.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will campaign for Harris and Walz Sunday in Detroit.

SEE ALSO | Harris says Trump is 'cruel' as she spotlights abortion restrictions in Georgia during early voting

Gov. JB Pritzker rallied in Nevada this weekend, touting the Democrats' ground game, which includes some north suburban volunteers who will be helping get out the Wisconsin vote.

"Everywhere that we are, right, in all those battleground states, the Republicans have less than the Democrats in terms of the organizing on the ground," Pritzker said.

Former President Barack Obama was also in Nevada. Next week, he will make joint appearances with Harris along with his wife, Michelle.

"We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page," Obama said.

Underscoring the importance of Pennsylvania, Trump will again hold a rally there on Sunday. He will follow that with four separate appearances in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.