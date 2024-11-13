Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reflects on 8 years in office

Cook County State's Attorney Foxx says she has already met with her successor, Eileen O'Neill Burke, the Democrat who won handily last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two terms as the top criminal justice official in Cook County, what's next for Kim Foxx?

She stunned the law enforcement establishment in April when she ruled out running for a third term as state's attorney.

In what amounts to her last closing argument, Foxx sat down with the I-Team for a spirited review of her eight years in office as a so-called "progressive prosecutor," marked by controversial reforms, high profile violence, wrongful convictions and a made-up celebrity crime.

State's Attorney Foxx says she has already met with her successor, Eileen O'Neill Burke, the Democrat who won handily last week, and who has promised to reverse some of the programs put in place by Foxx.

But Foxx says some of her signature items can't be changed, such as bail reform and legal marijuana, because they are now the law.