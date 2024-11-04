Long lines expected on final day of early voting in Chicago ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday's election and long lines are expected again at the voting Supersite in downtown Chicago.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their last-minute push to get first-time voters to the polls.

While young voters tend to lean towards more democratic policies, compared to their older counterparts, they are less likely to vote. But despite long lines, those ABC7 spoke with said it is worth it.

"It feels a bit weird," first-time voter Leah Walker said. "It's kind of a bit deal. And especially, this election it's so close. And I feel like everybody's votes matter this year."

The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll finding Harris leading trump by 14 points among voters under 30 years old. According to the Chicago Board of Elections, as of last week, Gen Z-ers under the age of 25 and who are registered, represented the smallest percentage of the voting age population who had voted early at four percent.

The Supersite will be open Monday and on Election Day starting at 9 a.m.