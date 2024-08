2024 Polar Express train ride canceled due to street reconstruction near Union Station: organizers

The 2024 Polar Express train ride has been canceled due to street reconstruction near Union Station in in the West Loop, organizers said.

The 2024 Polar Express train ride has been canceled due to street reconstruction near Union Station in in the West Loop, organizers said.

The 2024 Polar Express train ride has been canceled due to street reconstruction near Union Station in in the West Loop, organizers said.

The 2024 Polar Express train ride has been canceled due to street reconstruction near Union Station in in the West Loop, organizers said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Polar Express is canceled for 2024.

Organizers posted on Facebook that the popular holiday train ride will not happen this year.

They say it is because of street reconstruction near Union Station in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

The ride brings the popular children's story to life.

The Chicago rides were also called off in 2022 because of staffing shortages.