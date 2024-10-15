Black men supporting Kamala Harris spend weekends knocking on doors in Michigan, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black men in Chicago volunteering for Kamala Harris spend their weekdays organizing and brushing up on their talking points, but on weekdays the men board a bus and head to neighboring swing states to knock on doors.

"Stay the course that is what we have to do. We have to realize where change can be made and change can be made with Kamala," said Michael L. Smith, Harris outreach coordinator.

"Stay out there on the ground, marching, walking, talking, knocking on doors, involving, engaging," said volunteer Duwud Shareef.

But one of the biggest challenges for these Black men is convincing other Black men in Michigan and Wisconsin that change can be made.

"The men right now are saying even If I vote what good is it going to do? That is what I'm hearing at the doors," said Anthony Woods, volunteer.

Unlike Black women, the enthusiasm for Harris among Black men is lacking.

"Let's talk about the fact we have been taxpayers for the millennium, but our share of economic wealth and growth has been minute," Smith said.

In response to voter apathy among Black men, the Harris campaign released an opportunity agenda Monday that involves loans for small businesses and health initiatives.

"A comprehensive plan that can reflect Black men, young men, with a timeline, with deliverables; that really is going to be the convincing factor for us to get into the polling booth," said volunteer Jermaine Anderson.

Besides selling an opportunity agenda, these men said the key in the next 21 days is trying to persuade Black men that change only happens if you vote for it.

"I believe her policy proposals she has made for Black men are very, very important, but I think the message that we have to take responsibility for our own destiny is equally as important," said Nuri Medina, Harris voter.

The men will board buses this weekend to Milwaukee. The following weekend they will take a long road trip to the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.