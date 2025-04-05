Shooting leaves man critically injured, prompts SWAT response at North Lawndale home

A North Lawndale shooting in Chicago left a man critically injured and prompted a SWAT team response in the 4000-block of West Grenshaw Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SWAT officers responded to a West Side shooting that left a man critically injured early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a home in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 4000-block of West Grenshaw Street around 3 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was inside the home when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

When CPD and SWAT officers responded, the suspect had already taken off.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

