Illinois leaders react after President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reactions are pouring in Sunday afternoon from Illinois Democrats and Republicans after President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats about his age, ability to carry out his campaign and whether he could serve a second term.

Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will "stand down."

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker posted the following statement to social media.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement.

"President Biden united the country by defeating Donald Trump in 2020 and Chicago is grateful for his leadership and service. Today, President Biden cemented his legacy as the rare leader who puts the people above himself. It is vital for our entire party to come together and support Vice President Kamala Harris. I am proud to give her my full endorsement. Vice President Harris is the visionary leader that we need now to defeat the threat of another Trump presidency. She has proven herself as a fearless defender of our democracy. I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next President."

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin released the following statement.

"Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country. Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort."

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi released the following statement.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of years of lies from the Biden White House and Democrats shaming anyone who questioned the fitness of President Biden. Democrats are divided, torn apart by their own duplicity trying to pass off President Biden's inability to fulfill his role, while Republicans stand united behind President Trump and an agenda of freedom, prosperity, and safety. Democrats have become the party of self-service while Republicans have become the voice of this nation. We as Illinois Republicans must continue to call attention to JB Pritzker's tax-and-spend, pro-criminal agenda that drives families away rom this state to protect the rest of the nation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.