Morgan Park High School student killed in Chicago shooting

ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9:19AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old high school student was killed in a shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:11 p.m. in the 1000-block of West 115th Street.

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown suspect on foot who opened fire and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to Roseland Hospital , where he later died, police said.

His father said his son was set to graduate from Morgan Park High School.

Police said the shooter took off and no one is in custody.

