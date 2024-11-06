ABC News projects Donald Trump as Wisconsin winner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC News is projecting that former President Donald Trump has won Wisconsin, netting him 10 electoral votes and sending him over the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the White House.

Wisconsin is a crucial battleground state, part of the so-called 'blue wall."

An error with an early voting tabulating machines forced a recount of 30,000 ballots in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Kenosha Municipal Building was busy late on Election Day, closed for business and busy processing tens of thousands of absentee ballots.

Wisconsin residents of all ages packed the polls Tuesday casting their ballots...for the country's next president.

We spoke with voters about the issues that drove them to the polls.

"Kenosha used to be like a Democratic area nut it's not so much anymore because we lost the auto place and a few other places," Wisconsin voter Elmer Everman said. "People have mixed emotions around here."

"It went downhill after Biden and Harris got in there, I believe," Wisconsin voter Theresa Larson said. "The economic pressure on everybody."

The Kenosha Municipal Building will reopen later Wednesday morning after being closed on Election Day.