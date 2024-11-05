Michigan, Wisconsin targeted by bomb threats on Election Day; swing states could decide race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor headed for its Election Day finale on Tuesday, as Americans decided whether to send Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Kamala Harris to the Oval Office.

Voters faced a stark choice between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the world's largest economy and dominant military power. More than 82 million people voted early. Those casting Election Day ballots mostly encountered a smooth process, with isolated reports of hiccups that regularly happen, including long lines, technical issues and ballot printing errors.

In Pleasant Prairie, Wis., just over the Illinois border, voters casting their ballot at the village hall polling place were split pretty much down the middle.

Two Trump voters said the economy was their top issue and why they were voting for the former president.

A Puerto Rican woman said she considered voting for Trump on the economy, but after the Puerto Rico "floating trash island" joke at his rally at Madison Square Garden, "I said I'm done." She said she is ready to see a woman in charge.

Other young women voting at village hall said their futures, the economy, women's rights and equality were all top-of-mind issues for them.

And the Trump voters to spoke to ABC7 all said they trust the voting process and will believe the outcome of the election.

Two of the most closely watched states in this election are Michigan and Wisconsin, swing states that were essential to Trump's victory in 2016 and President Joe Biden's win in 2020.

While generally voting has been smooth so far in both battleground states, federal law enforcement did confirm that Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia polling places have been targeted by bomb threats which the FBI said appear to originate from Russian email domains. They have all been deemed not credible.

During an off-camera briefing, Michigan Department of State press officer Angela Benander said, "We have had reports of some bomb threats at a few polling locations. They were all investigated and confirmed to be non-credible. As far as Russia ties, we have been notified that that is what they believe has happened, that they are [ apparently coming ] from Russia, they're swatting attacks, and that they are all non-credible."

She said Michigan State Police said have investigated and cleared the targeted polling places.

A city official in Madison, Wis., told ABC News a bomb threat was made to an elementary school used as a polling place Tuesday morning, but it didn't impact voting and was "very obviously" from Russia.

"We do not have any information that there are active or ongoing threats against any polling places in Wisconsin," said Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Michigan voters are deciding between Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican former congressman Mike Rogers in a tight U.S. Senate battleground contest that could sway the balance of federal power.

Slotkin had a clear head start, but as Republicans became more confident about Donald Trump's presidential prospects in Michigan, the contest drew more attention from funders who believed Rogers had a good chance of becoming the first Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state in 30 years.

The race could determine whether Democrats continue to hold their slim majority in the Senate, where they are defending more seats than Republicans in this election.

Wisconsin voters will also get a chance in Tuesday's elections to shift the balance of power in the Legislature and decide whether to explicitly forbid foreign nationals from ever voting in the state.

Republicans seized control of both the Assembly and the Senate in 2010. The next year they redrew district boundaries to consolidate their power and have held the majority in both houses for the last 13 years.

The political landscape shifted dramatically last year, though, after liberal justices won control of the state Supreme Court and invalidated the Republican district maps. That move opened the door for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to redraw the lines, giving his party hope of making substantial gains in both chambers.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report

