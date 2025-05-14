Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure this weekend at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure happens Saturday at Soldier Field.

Money raised goes toward breast cancer research, and improves access to care for people in Chicago.

Jaclyn Groves, the executive director of Susan G. Komen in Chicago joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday morning to talk more about it.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, she said. Susan G. Komen works to support them.

Participants in the race Saturday can walk or run.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost to register is $45.

Kids under 18 are $30.

Dogs are also welcome.

Visit www.komen.org/chicagorace for more information.