Cinema Femme Short Film Festival elevates the voices of marginalized filmmakers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2025 Cinema Femme Short Film Festival returns July 17-21 to the iconic Music Box Theatre in Chicago.

Celebrating bold new work by women and nonbinary filmmakers, the five-day festival brings together filmmakers, producers, and creatives for screenings, panels, and networking events centered around an incredible line up of films.

The festival emphasizes gender diversity by elevating female and non-binary filmmakers and connecting them to seasoned industry members. The goal is for talented emerging filmmakers to have long, successful careers.

Visit cinemafemme.eventive.org for ticket information.

Festival schedule

Thursday, July 17 - Opening Night

6:00 PM - Opening Night Welcome Reception @ Music Box Theatre

7:00 PM - Opening Night Screening: Best of Fest Retrospective @ Music Box Theatre

9:00 PM - Opening Night Party (Music Box Theatre Lounge)

Friday, July 18

4:30 PM - Shorts Program 1 (Theatre 2)

7:00 PM - Noisefloor Post-Credits Cocktail Party at Music Box Theatre

Saturday, July 19

1:00 PM - Post-Production for Producers presented by Journeywork at Music Box

2:45 PM - Spotlight Panel: DePaul & CHA Collaboration at Music Box Theatre

4:30 PM - Shorts Program 2 at Music Box Theatre

7:30 PM - Filmmaker Reception at Alma | Hotel Zachary

Sunday, July 20

10:30 AM - Cinema Femme Members Coffee & Chat at Music Box Theatre

11:30 AM - Shorts Program 3 at Music Box Theatre

1:30 PM - Mezcla Media Collective x CFSFF25 Panel at Music Box Theatre

3:00 PM - Tribute: Catherine Coulson - The Missing Pieces at Music Box Theatre

4:30 PM - 2025 Awards Presentation at Music Box Theatre

Monday, July 21 - Closing Night

6:00 PM - Closing Night Welcome Reception at Music Box Theatre

7:00 PM - Closing Night Screening at Music Box Theatre