Illinois health officials to give update on measles cases Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Health officials in Illinois will give an update Friday on measles cases in the state.

Officials say there are currently 10 measles cases in Illinois as they are asking clinicians to be on high alert and to report any suspicion immediately even before getting lab results back.

The CDC says nationwide, we have reached the highest number of measles cases in more than three decades, with over 1,200 confirmed cases across 38 states.

That's a huge spike from the 285 cases the CDC recorded last year.

Health experts say the highly contagious disease caused by a virus can lead to hospitalization, pneumonia, long term complications and death.

Friday morning, the Illinois Department of Public Health will provide an update on the measles cases,

Here and across the country officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

"To reach herd immunity where the community is protective you need 95-percent of individuals to be vaccinated," Dr. Tara Narula, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, said. "Our rates for the last several years for kindergarteners have been around 93-percent...For most of us who have gotten vaccinated there's no need for an additional shot or booster. For individuals born before 1957 they are also considered protected or immune, because they were likely exposed."

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose or red eyes and a rash that starts right around the hairline area and moves down the body lasting three days or more.

