4th measles case reported in Illinois this year, health dashboard shows

A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year.

The state tracking dashboard showed the new case was reported Friday.

ABC7 is working to find out where that case occurred.

Two cases have been diagnosed in Cook County this year, and one in southern Illinois.

