6th measles case reported in Illinois this year, officials say

A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.

A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.

A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.

A fourth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sixth case of measles has been reported in Illinois for this year.

Four of the cases were reported in Southern Illinois and two in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

RELATED | New measles dashboard allows public to track vaccination rates in Illinois schools

One of the new cases was confirmed in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County area.

Officials said one of the patients may have visited locations in Missouri, including the St. Louis Aquarium.

"The risk of measles transmission for the general public in Illinois remains low," IDPH said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

There are cases reported in 26 states. The majority are in Texas.

To see the full list of measles exposure locations in Illinois, click here.

