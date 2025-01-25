South Loop Mariano's hosting annual Lunar New Year celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can celebrate Lunar New Year while learning about different types of food and cultural activities.

Mariano's South Loop is hosting its annual celebration on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon to 3 p.m.

You might even see some dragon dancers!

Mariano's Vice President of Communications and Brand Development Amanda Puck joined ABC7 on Saturday to share details about what shoppers can expect at the celebration.

Accompanying her were brother and sister Johnny and Jennifer Huynh. They are the co-founders of Fix Hot Sauce. The business is one of the local vendors being featured at the Lunar New Year celebration.

You can find more information about the celebration by clicking here.