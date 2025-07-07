2025 MLB draft: One big question and intel for all 30 teams

It's MLB draft week!

This year's draft will take place July 13-14 in Atlanta as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities hosted by the Atlanta Braves.

As we approach the start of Round 1, here is one big question facing each of the 30 MLB teams.

Teams are listed in draft order.

One big question: With C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Brady House and MacKenzie Gore in the big leagues, do the Nats' opt for LSU lefty Kade Anderson over prep shortstop Ethan Holliday due to how they see their competitive timeline?

The industry believes the Nats are down to Holliday or Anderson for the No. 1 overall pick, with a small chance of another player being the choice. Anderson could be in the big leagues next season while Holliday likely takes a few years, at least.

Last year's draft was the first with a new scouting group in place. The Nats picked No. 10 overall, at the tail end of the top tier of talent, and opted to go underslot with a safer pick in SS Seaver King. They applied those savings to a riskier pick in prep SS Luke Dickerson, who has been a home run so far, already becoming a top 100 prospect.

While they are picking No. 1 this year, the top of this draft doesn't stack up to last year's edition. As a draft prospect, Anderson ranks behind the top pitchers in last year's class, such as second overall pick Chase Burns and, for some teams, behind fifth overall pick Hagen Smith -- so this situation isn't wildly different to that of their top pick last year.

One big question: How hard will the Angels lean into taking quick-moving college prospects this year?

Under GM Perry Minasian, the Angels have prioritized taking potential quick movers and promoting them aggressively: Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Christian Moore, Sam Bachman, and Ben Joyce are all early picks who are currently on the big league roster.

Rumors have been circulating all spring that Los Angeles will take one of the college lefties (LSU's Kade Anderson, Florida State's Jamie Arnold, Tennessee's Liam Doyle) with the No. 2 overall pick and put that pitcher on the express train to L.A.

There were rumors last year that the Angeles considered prep shortstop Bryce Rainer with their first pick, but they ultimately ended up passing and taking Moore out of Tennessee; similarly this year the Angels have been tied to prep shortstop Ethan Holliday and Eli Willits -- but the industry isn't really buying it given the Halos' history.

Last year, their next two picks were likely relievers in Chris Cortez and Ryan Johnson, and there are a number of similar college arms available for their next few picks in this draft: LSU righty Chase Shores, Georgia righty Brian Curley, Iowa lefty Cade Obermueller, Tennessee righties A.J. Russell and Tanner Franklin and Ole Miss righty Mason Morris. All of those pitchers should land in Rounds 2-4.

One big question: Do the M's continue with the draft strategy that has been working for them?

There are a couple player demographics that have provided strong returns for Seattle in recent drafts. Prep position players landed with high picks/bonuses is a big one -- Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Jonny Farmelo, Harry Ford, Edwin Arroyo and Aidan Smith came in the 2021-2023 drafts. And Seattle also has found success with college pitchers throughout the draft: George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Brody Hopkins, Logan Evans.

Right now, industry chatter has Seattle casting a wide net for the No. 3 overall pick, with the three college left-handed pitchers all getting a long look along with prep righty Seth Hernandez and also some college position players in Aiva Arquette and Ike Irish.

One big question: What do the Rockies do if they don't get Ethan Holliday?

It's a poorly kept secret that the Rockies want Ethan Holliday, and they'll probably get him if he doesn't go No. 1 overall. But if he does go to the Nationals there, what direction does Colorado choose with the No. 4 pick?

Most industry chatter is that the Rockies will take a pitcher, with Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon, the two pitchers they are tied to that should still be on the board. Some think the Rockies would take Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.

Whomever Colorado selects at No. 4 will likely impact the next pick, as the Rockies tend to mix position players and pitchers with their top picks. It's worth noting the Rockies haven't taken a high school player in the top 10 rounds in any of the past three drafts, so Holliday seems to be the rare prep player who tickles their fancy.

One big question: Will Chaim Bloom's influence be felt in this year's draft?

The Cards haven't picked a high school player in the top 10 rounds in the past three drafts, instead leaning heavily into college pitching.

While in control in Boston, Bloom wasn't shy about draft prep position players at high picks, including Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayerand Nick Yorke. Bloom will be taking control of the Cardinals front office after this season, so it is an open question if his preferences will be felt a few months before he is the team's top decision-maker.

Prep shortstops Eli Willits, JoJo Parker and Billy Carlson have all been tied here, with the other college players projected in this range of the draft also mentioned.

One big question: Will the Pirates lean toward college prospects with their early picks to try to help the big league team ASAP?

The Pirates have taken an above-average rate of high school players -- their first three picks last year and four of their top five -- and have found some big success with Konnor Griffin and Bubba Chandler.

That said, they've been tied mostly to college players for their top pick this year and some rivals theorize this is being influenced by trying to help the big league team. Any of the three college lefties or Aiva Arquette are rumored here most.

One big question: Do the Marlins continue to lean into prep position players?

In the first draft under new president of baseball ops Peter Bendix (formerly of the Rays) and scouting director Frankie Piliere(formerly of the Mariners), the Marlins took prep position players with their top two picks. Rumors have them eyeballing a similar strategy this year, which would be in keeping with a player demographic that the Rays and Mariners have found success with in the past. With a comp pick and over $15 million in bonus pool money, there's plenty of muscle to get more than two premium talents in this year's haul.

One big question: Given the stars of last year's draft class and the strength of the farm system are both on the mound, do the Jays try to find a bat with their first pick?

Pitchers Trey Yesavage, Johnny King and Khal Stephen were the Jays' top three picks last year and are all arrow up this year. Throw in currently/recently injured pitchers Ricky Tiedemann, Jake Bloss and Brandon Barriera, and that's the top of the farm system, outside of shortstop Arjun Nimmala.

Given where the Jays' first pick is, Oklahoma RHP Kyson Witherspoon and prep RHP Seth Hernandez are options, but otherwise it's looking like mostly position players as the top options expected to be available for the No. 8 pick.

One big question: Will the Reds get their wish and land Seth Hernandez?

Almost half of the teams in the top 10 won't pick Seth Hernandez -- not because of him necessarily, but they likely wouldn't take any prep righties in the top 10. Because of that, a consensus top-tier talent might make it to the Reds at No. 9 if he doesn't go third or sixth. If he makes it this far, it would set up the Reds to begin the draft with a steal -- but if they don't get him, which direction will they go?

There will be a few solid prep position players to choose from (Billy Carlson, Steele Hall, Gavin Fien) and a few college players (Ike Irish, Kyson Witherspoon), but there is also actually a decent chance that Tennessee LHP Liam Doyle runs into a similar issue to the one Hernandez could face and makes it all the way to the No. 9 pick. Either Doyle or Hernandez would both be great outcomes for the Reds.

One big question: Will the White Sox hit pay dirt with another high schooler with one of their top two picks?

Chicago is picking in a spot where it will have some prep options for its first pick -- JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Steele Hall are rumored to be in the mix -- though there's also at least as many college players who could also be considered.

Chicago has also been tied to prep lefty Kruz Schoolcraft and there's a shot the White Sox could float him to their second pick with a big bonus, which might fit better with an underslot choice at their first pick.

Day 1 picks: No. 11, No. 48