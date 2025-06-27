2025 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, results, analysis

We're closing in on the start of the 2025 MLB draft, which is set for July 13-14 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be part of MLB's All-Star Game festivities. The first round begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN and MLB Network.Coverage of Day 2 of the draft -- consisting of rounds 4 through 20 on July 14 -- will be streamed on MLB.com beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Washington Nationals hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals to round out the top five. Those teams -- like many others -- will be focused on a deep pool of college pitching talent, headlined by LSU's Kade Anderson, Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Jamie Arnold.

Like last year, the draft will feature 20 rounds.

Explore our full draft coverage below, including mock drafts, player rankings, in-depth scouting reports, the complete draft order and more.

MLB mock drafts and rankings

MLB expert mock draft: We make picks for all 30 teams -- with trades!

Mock draft 2.0

Mock draft 1.0

Draft rankings 2.0: Top 150 and mini-mock

Draft rankings: Midseason update

Draft rankings 1.0: Top 52

MLB draft analysis

Inside the MLB draft journey for two sons of former major leaguers

Top MLB draft prospects in the 2025 Men's College World Series

NCAA baseball teams with the most MLB draft prospects

Scouting four potential superstars in this year's draft class

MLB draft order

Complete order of picks for every roundbr/]