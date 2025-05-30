23 Whitney Young High School students get perfect ACT scores

23 students at Whitney Young High School, which is part of CPS, got perfect ACT scores, the most in the West Loop school's history.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twenty three students at Whitney Young High School got perfect scores on their ACTs.

It's the most the West Loop Chicago public school has ever seen.

Less than 1 percent of test takers get a perfect score of 36.

Whitney Young will recognize their hard work at a special ceremony Monday morning.

"We are incredibly proud of these outstanding students and their exceptional achievement," Whitney Young Principal Rickey Harris said. "These perfect scores are a testament to our students' hard work, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to academic excellence, as well as the quality of education and support they receive from our dedicated faculty and staff."

The ACT organization reported that the average composite ACT score for Illinois in 2024 was 24.5, compared to a national average of 19.4.

The ACT measures students' knowledge and skills in English, mathematics, reading, writing and science reasoning for college preparedness, a Whitney Young school official said in a news release.

"This achievement reflects not just individual student success, but the collective effort of our teachers, staff, families, and entire school community," Whitney Young Student Guidance Director Alison Melton said. "Our teachers, counselors, and support staff work tirelessly to create an environment where students can reach their full potential, and these results show that our approach is making a meaningful difference."