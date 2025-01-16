Chicago high school students learn more about Martin Luther King ahead of holiday: 'It's important'

Whitney Young High School students learned more about the civil rights leader ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr., or MLK, Day 2025.

Whitney Young High School students learned more about the civil rights leader ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr., or MLK, Day 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next Monday is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: a day to reflect on the contributions of the murdered civil rights leader.

On Thursday, some kids at Whitney Young High School got a jump start on the tribute.

Many students were taking finals Thursday at Whitney Young Magnet High School.

And some were encouraged to use their smarts to make positive change in the world in honor of King.

"It's important our young people know about the sacrifices that were made to make sure they would have access," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Students in the African American studies class heard a discussion about "Living Dr. King's Dream," with Michael Eric Dyson, Mayor Johnson and gospel singer and Whitney Young graduate Jonathan McReynolds.

This was in advance of the King holiday on Monday.

"It was really cool to discuss the ways we can make the world a better place by using this mind we are cultivating here at Whitney Young," said McReynolds, who graduated in 2007.

The students far too young to know King's work firsthand have learned about him, and some say he remains an inspiration, especially after learning more about his history.

"It's important that take the lessons learned from history and apply that to our present, in order to succeed," Whitney Young senior Noah Dawson said.

"I feel like it's definitely our responsibility to help our world, especially with what's going on in California right now with the wildfires. I think we have to stop ignoring problems and take more action," junior Aderinsola Oshuntuyi said.

"Growing up, my parents didn't have the opportunity to go to college. So, that mindset for me of education feels really important, and I'm using the opportunity here at Whitney Young to take all sorts of activities," junior Jovany Bahena said.

"I think it's my responsibility to not only excel at what I do because I plan to go into the world of business, which we know is very male- and white-dominated, but also to be someone who opens doors for other people," senior Kennedy Bolton said.

"I think it's important on Martin Luther King Day to reflect on how far we have come as a community and a nation, but we still have a lot more work to do," sophomore Gabrielle Domerant said.

While many may see Monday as a holiday from work and school, some Chicago students are thinking about the past and how it informs their futures.