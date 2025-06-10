Woman, 1-year-old found dead on South Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old baby on the city's South Side.

Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old baby on the city's South Side.

Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old baby on the city's South Side.

Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old baby on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old baby on the city's South Side.

Police said they were called to a home in the 2400-block of W. 80th Street at about 3:02 a.m. on Tuesday.

A witnessed said they found a 25-year-old woman unresponsive in a backyard. Police said she died at the scene.

A Chicago firefighter saw that the door of the home was open - EMS found a 1-year-old baby unresponsive inside.

The baby also died at the scene.

Chicago police said they are treating this as a death investigation,

No other injuries were reported.