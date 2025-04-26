Man charged with fatally stabbing 25-year-old woman near CTA Green Line station: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman near a West Side CTA station on Thursday, police said.

A man and a 25-year-old woman were arguing and fighting with another man, 54-year-old Willie Holmes, near the Central station around 1 p.m., police said.

Police said that's when Holmes took out a knife and stabbed the woman in the back.

Holmes fled the scene on foot, but officers later found him, took him into custody and recovered a weapon.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as Emily Carlson.

Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, police confirmed on Saturday.

