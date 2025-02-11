2nd annual North Side Restaurant Week starts on Feb. 27

The second annual North Side Restaurant Week is running from Feb. 27 through March 9.

The second annual North Side Restaurant Week is running from Feb. 27 through March 9.

The second annual North Side Restaurant Week is running from Feb. 27 through March 9.

The second annual North Side Restaurant Week is running from Feb. 27 through March 9.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second annual North Side Restaurant Week is running from Feb. 27 through March 9.

Restaurants in Albany Park, Irving Park, Edgewater Lincoln Square, Northcenter, North Park, Rogers Park, Uptown and Ravenswood will offer exclusive fixed-price menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner during the event. There are no tickets and interested eaters can soon browse the offerings at northsiderestaurantweek.org.

Organizers joined ABC7 to talk about the upcoming event and show off some of the dishes you can dine on from their eclectic spread of participating eateries.

