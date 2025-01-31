3 arrested, 1 at large after car stolen in Skokie; search prompts soft lockdown at Niles North HS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skokie police said three people are in custody and one is still at large after a car was stolen near Old Orchard Center Thursday.

Police said they got a call just after 3:30 about a stolen blue 2019 Kia that was seen in the 4900 block of Old Orchard Center. When police arrived, four people got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police were able to arrest three of the occupants, one of whom had two guns in their possession according to the department. The fourth was able to run away.

As a result of the search, Niles North High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said, but they were not able to locate the suspect.

The other three suspects were taken to the Skokie Police Department for further investigation.

The investigation remains active and police are still searching for the fourth person in the car. If you have any information, contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.

