3 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree while chasing carjacking suspect on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were injured after a police SUV crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side Monday night, CPD said.
The crash occurred at about 8:37 p.m. in the 5200-block of West Palmer Street.
Police were trying to pull over a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking when they lost control trying to avoid other traffic and hit the tree.
Three officers were hurt and were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
