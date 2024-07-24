3 children hospitalized after fire at Dearborn Homes CHA building, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three children were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a high-rise building on the city's South Side.

The fire happened in the 2900 block of South State Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said. The six-story building is in the Dearborn Homes area and is owned by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Firefighters responded to the fire, located on the building's fourth floor, and extinguished it.

One child who was injured in the fire had minor burn injuries, officials said. The two other injured children were being treated for smoke inhalation. All three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The ages of the children were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by CFD. No further details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.