3 children involved in West Englewood crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three children and two adults were involved in a crash on Monday morning in West Englewood, according to Chicago police.
The crash happened in the 2100-block of W. 59th St around 6:19 a.m.
Police said a 26-year-old woman was driving a black Jeep with three kids. As the woman tried to turn westbound, it struck a black Volkswagen SUV.
Chopper 7 was over the scene on Monday showing as both vehicles had extensive damage.
A 63-year-old man was driving the black Volkswagen. Chicago police said he refused help from first responders.
The woman was taken to the hospital along with an 8-year-old girl and two boys aged 4 and 10.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.