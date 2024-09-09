WATCH LIVE

3 children involved in West Englewood crash: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 9, 2024 3:31PM
Chopper 7 over crash on 59th Street and Damen Avenue
Multiple ambulances were seen on Monday morning after two black SUVs crashed on 59th Street. It is unknown of any major injuries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three children and two adults were involved in a crash on Monday morning in West Englewood, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened in the 2100-block of W. 59th St around 6:19 a.m.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was driving a black Jeep with three kids. As the woman tried to turn westbound, it struck a black Volkswagen SUV.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Monday showing as both vehicles had extensive damage.

A 63-year-old man was driving the black Volkswagen. Chicago police said he refused help from first responders.

The woman was taken to the hospital along with an 8-year-old girl and two boys aged 4 and 10.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

