3 in custody after stolen car chase, crash on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after a chase and crash involving a stolen SUV on the North Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers were on patrol at about 12:52 a.m. in the 300-block of West Fullerton Avenue when police said they spotted a stolen beige SUV.

The SUV fled as officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the SUV crashed into a concrete post in the 2100-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Three men were taken into custody and two guns were recovered, police said. Two of the suspects were transported to a hospital in good condition as a precaution.

Charges are pending, police said.

