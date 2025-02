3 men arrested in connection with Kankakee home invasion; 1 posed as Uber Eats driver: police

Three men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in Kankakee, IL, police said, and one posed as an Uber Eats driver.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men were arrested in connection with a home invasion.

Police said it happened in Kankakee on Monday, and one suspect posed as an Uber Eats delivery driver.

Police said as the homeowner engaged with one man, two more forced their way inside the home.

They tied up the homeowner and got away with electronics, cash, and multiple handguns and rifles.

The three suspects are being held in jail and face a number of charges.