3 puppies from Texas brought to United Center concert, adopted by Tyler Childers road crew

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three sweet little puppies all have homes now thanks to a concert at the United Center.

Just a week ago they were put on the euthanasia list in a Texas shelter.

However, the One Tail at a Time organization in Chicago decided to help out, bringing them to the city and to the Tyler Childers concert.

All three puppies ended up getting adopted by members of Tyler's road crew.