Man charged with murder, arson in West Side fire that killed CFD Captain David Meyer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with arson and murder in connection with a West Side fire that killed a Chicago Fire Department captain on Wednesday.

On Friday, Chicago police confirmed that 44-year-old Charles Green, of Chicago, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Green is accused of starting the Austin garage fire that killed CFD Captain David Meyer earlier that morning, police said.

Firefighters were called the fire at about 4:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200-block of Pine Avenue.

The fire was out when part of the garage collapsed, critically-injuring Meyer. The 54-year-old later died at Stroger Hospital.

The more than 28-year CFD veteran leaves behind a wife and four children.

The Office of Fire Investigations said the fire was started by someone intentionally igniting the contents of a trash bin.

Friday's announcement comes after police confirmed that a person of interest was in custody on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, crews tore down the garage, located on the 5500-block of West Crystal in Austin.

Captain Meyer's funeral arrangements are still pending.

Public visitation for Captain Meyer will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Malec and Sons Funeral Home in Norwood Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The funeral service follows Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint John Brebeuf Church in Niles.

