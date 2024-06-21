WATCH LIVE

3 shot at Salvation Army Community Center in Blue Island, authorities say | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 21, 2024 10:04PM
Chopper 7 over reported shooting in Blue Island
Chopper 7 was over the scene of a reported shooting Friday afternoon at a Salvation Army Community Center in Blue Island.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are at the scene of a reported shooting at a church Friday afternoon in the south suburbs.

Three people were shot in the parking lot of the Salvation Army Community Center church in Blue Island, located at 2900 W. 127th St., authorities said.

The victims all had non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as police investigated. Crime tape and evidence markers could be seen.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

