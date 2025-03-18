$3.5M settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit involving Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Student alleged she was sexually assaulted during theater class in 2022

A family filed a lawsuit against Homewood-Flossmoor High School after the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl on campus.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A $3.5 million settlement has been reached in a sexual assault lawsuit involving a south suburban high school.

The family of a Homewood-Flossmoor High School student filed a lawsuit in December 2022, alleging the student was sexually assaulted during a theater class on Oct. 31 of that year.

The suit was filed against the Board of Education of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School District 233, its principal and a teacher.

The school notified the victim's mother about the rape, but then confined her mother to a conference room at the school without providing any information about her daughter's condition, attorneys alleged.

The family's lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the "culture of sexual and physical violence" at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

And, they want to ensure that changes are made.

Lawyer Stephanie White, the victim's mother Jessica Johnson, the victim Amayah Blair and more held a press conference on the settlement Tuesday morning.

"While Illinois law allows for victims to proceed anonymously, Jessican and Amayah chose to share what happened to take a stand against violence of this nature and to prevent future occurrences by seeking change and accountability," White said in a statement.

