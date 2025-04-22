3rd annual Purple Path Healing Retreat this Saturday at Tinley Park Convention Center

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month; so, it's the perfect time to spotlight an event that's all about proactive healing.

Dr. Shaniqua Jones is the founder of Purple Path. She's hosting the third annual Purple Path Healing Retreat this Saturday in Tinley Park.

Jones joined ABC7 Chicago Monday evening to talk more about it.

She talked about what to expect from the retreat, what inspired her to create it and what makes this year's event so important.

She also talked about how the retreat helps families and individuals prepare for deeper conversations about healing and trauma.

Jones said she works with a lot of women, youth and educators. She discussed their common struggles.

She also discussed restorative justice and why it's so powerful in healing both individuals and communities.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

Visit purplepathbydrj.com for more information.