A troubling trend? 4 former and current Texas deputies take their own lives in last 6 weeks

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes on Thursday to Deputy Christina Kohler, a veteran of Texas' Harris County Sheriff's Office, whose death last week was ruled a suicide by the county medical examiner. Her passing marks the fourth suicide in just six weeks among current and former Harris County deputies, raising concerns about the mental health toll on law enforcement officers.

"It caught a lot of us by surprise," Jose Lopez, the president of the Harris County Deputies' Organization FOP #39, said.

Deputy Kohler, 37, was reported missing last week. A public alert was issued by the Houston Police Department, but on March 13, she was found, having taken her own life.

Tragically, just three days later, former Harris County Deputy Maria Vasquez, who left the department in December, also died by apparent suicide. Earlier this week, another former deputy, William Bozeman, was found dead under similar circumstances.

"One is too many. Two? Three? Yes, it's definitely devastating," Lopez said, acknowledging the growing concerns within the department.

Lopez has been helping his fellow deputies process the profound grief. Having personally known two of the fallen officers for over two decades, he understands the depth of the impact on the community. Former deputy Long Nguyen, 58, died by suicide on Feb. 6, according to the medical examiner.

"It hits very close to home and it's a reminder to us how fragile life is and it's also a reminder we do need to look out for each other. We do need to take care of each other," Lopez said.

Dr. Thomas McNeese, the director of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Division, has been working to provide mental health resources to employees. Established in 2020 under Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the division, offers peer-to peer support and functions throughout all operations, McNeese said, acknowledging the significant emotional burden of the profession.

"These last few weeks have been difficult for our staff and the sheriff's office as a whole," McNeese said. "This profession, unfortunately, takes a toll on people. And, over time, the longer you're in it, the more of a toll it takes, and it changes people."

Law enforcement officers and first responders historically experience a high rate of suicide due to the intense pressures and traumatic situations they encounter daily.

"It's a combination of what they see on the job and what the job entails," McNeese explained.

Despite the department's ongoing focus on mental health initiatives, Lopez admitted these recent tragedies have prompted tough questions.

"We can't help but ask the question, is that enough? Do we need to do something different? What else can we do?" he said.

As the community mourns and grapples with these painful losses, McNeese offered an urgent message to anyone struggling with mental health issues.

"Reaching out. Getting some help. Doing something to be able to not stay stuck is really important," McNeese said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers confidential support 24/7 at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.