4 cited with misdemeanors after Northwestern University pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people have been cited with Class A misdemeanors after the pro-Palestinian protest on Northwestern University's campus earlier this year.

The citations were for obstructing a police officer during the protests in April on Deering Meadow, and they were issued by the Northwestern Police Department, a spokesperson for the university confirmed Wednesday to ABC7.

A statement from the spokesperson read in part, "While the University permits peaceful demonstrations, it does not permit activity that disrupts University operations, violates the law, or includes the intimidation or harassment of members of the community."

