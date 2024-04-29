Northwestern pro-Palestinian encampment continues after stand-off with pro-Israel protesters

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Israel-Hamas war has prompted protests on college campuses nationwide, including at Northwestern University in Evanston.

On Sunday, more than one hundred counter-protesters with Israeli flags gathered near the tent encampment, set up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators last Thursday.

Demonstrators formed a human chain of around the encampment as counter-protesters came near. University police were also there to help to calm the fray.

Demonstrators have been calling for the university to divest in Israel, and a ceasefire in Gaza, joining a nationwide movement at other universities across the country.

A rabbi on campus said some Jewish students organized the counter-protest late Saturday, hoping to shed light on voices - he says - are being unheard, right now.

"There was a lot of shouting going on, but then there was also some dialogue that was going on, which I think was very important," Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein. "Some people left the chain in order to discuss."

"They were trying to infiltrate the encampment. The student managed to de-escalate it, which is great. It remained peaceful and now we're back to just having our encampment for divestment," said Faten Dabis, a supporter of encampment demonstrators.

No one was hurt or taken into custody during the conflict Sunday.

Meanwhile, demonstrators remain unmoved, approaching day five into the pro-Palestinian tent encampment.