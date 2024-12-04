4 city workers fired, placed on 'Do Not Hire' list accuse Mayor Johnson's ex-top aide of retaliation

Four people placed on a City of Chicago Do Not Hire list are accusing Ronnie Reese, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's former top aide, of retaliation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the daughter of two Chicago police officers, public service was a natural fit for Azhley Rodriguez.

Landing a job in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's press office was a dream job until Rodriquez was fired from the Brandon Johnson administration and placed on a "Do Not Hire" list.

"It completely ruined a future I would have, so it's not fair to me. And for the people behind me, it's not fair to them either," Rodriguez said.

Three other former Johnson press staff members were also fired and placed on the "Do Not Hire" list. At the time, the former employees say, they were never told why they made the list.

"I think it was retaliation," Rodriguez said.

They believe it was retaliation from Johnson's former communications director, Ronnie Reese. Public records show former employees spoke up about Reese's behavior that allegedly included harassment, sexism and racism.

"I witnessed the different treatment of male and female staffers," said former Mayoral Director of Digital Strategy Josué Ortiz.

In a statement, Reese denies all the allegations. He was fired in October and not placed on the "Do Not Hire" list.

Some of the former fired staffers brought their concerns about Reese last year to the mayor's chief of staff, Christina Pacione-Zayas. They say she suggested peace circles and restorative justice to solve the issues with Reese.

On Monday, Johnson denied knowing about the allegations against Reese until last week, when his office received a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of Reese's personnel film. Some alderpersons doubt it.

"I don't see how the mayor could not know about this," said 38th Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack.

"The mayor says he didn't know about it. There will some FOIA requests to determine whether or not that is true," said 36th Ward Ald. Gil Villegas.

The four former employees have been taken off the "Do Not Hire" list following an appeal. But it took over a year.

The Do Not Hire List is usually reserved for ex-employees who accused of serious misconduct or crimes.