4 seriously injured in Little Village crash near Cook County Jail: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, June 16, 2024 11:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously injured in a crash on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the crash happened in the Little Village neighborhood near West 26th Street and South California Boulevard. That's near the Cook County Jail and the George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Three adults were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A fourth adult was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

