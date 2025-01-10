4-year-old with heart defect encourages others to donate blood

A 4-year-old with a heart defect is encouraging others to be blood donors, as the Great Chicago Blood Drive approaches.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Giving back, is as easy as giving blood. It's a lifesaving act of kindness that makes a major impact to those like a child, living with a heart defect.

Now, his family is on a mission to encourage Chicagoans to donate.

When you donate blood, you never know who you're helping.

From car wreck victims to cancer patients, even babies with heart conditions, you could be saving lives.

Valerio Ceja is a 4-year-old with a big smile and a lot of courage.

"That's one of the greatest things that he has after being through everything he is. He's always smiling," father Luis Ceja said.

Valerio Ceja was born with a congenital heart defect, and has already endured more than most people face in a lifetime.

"He is strong, and he is so resilient," mother Liliana Torres said.

"But he is a little warrior, made it through everything," Luis Ceja said.

Valerio Ceja has needed dozens of blood transfusions to survive. Each one gave his little body the strength it needed to recover and keep fighting.

"But, we're really, really, really grateful for all the blood that he's gotten throughout his short life because he's only 4," Torres said.

Now, little Valerio Ceja's parents are hoping more people will donate blood because it's part of the reason they have their son with them today.

"If you're healthy, and, if you're able to give blood, kids out there, people are fighting for their lives," Torres said.

"But, if you go in with the mentality, you know, you're actually helping people out. And, you know, you see these people that you're actually helping out, you hear stories of other people that you helped out, it's amazing," Luis Ceja said.

Despite his challenges, Valerio Ceja is thriving and bringing joy to everyone he meets, with his adorable smile, and his love for chips and dip.

Luis Ceja said his son is thriving, and his child even inspired him to give blood.

If you'd like to donate, all you have to do is sign up for the 2025 Great Chicago Blood Drive Jan. 15 and 16.