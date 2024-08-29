440 CPS principals, assistant principals sign letter supporting CEO Pedro Martinez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has been under fire with teacher contract talks looming amid budget concerns, but the school year's first board meeting saw a new show of support.

With the first week of school almost over, Martinez said it was an excellent start as he spoke at the firs school board meeting of the 2024-25 school year.

"Seeing everyone so eager to hit the ground running, gives me great confidence that the growth we've seen in the past few years is only the beginning of what our students can achieve," he said.

The air conditioning worked in almost all the schools, but the lack of bussing for students with disabilities remains an issue.

Martinez often touts the gains made in scores under his tenure, especially among Black students, but will it be enough for him to hold on to his job?

"We need teachers, parents and students to understand that the leadership and the trajectory that we are going is in the right direction," said 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas.

Villegas added his support to a letter signed by more than 440 CPS principal s and assistant principals in support of Martinez. While Mayor Brandon Johnson's handpicked school board has given no indication it plans to terminate him, rumors have been swirling that the mayor and some of his supporters say it's time for the CEO to go.

"There's this bucket of we ain't got it, we don't have the necessary resources to fund the teacher's contract," said CTU President Stacy Davis Gates.

Gates has been highly critical of Martinez for not coming up with creative revenue options to pay for the new contract that is currently being negotiated. In addition , CPS projects a $500 million budget deficit next year.

"How you fund school next year, what is the vision for that, how does that happen?" Gates asked.

Martinez and the board rejected a proposal from Mayor Johnson to pay for a new CTU contract with a short-term high-interest loan. Ald. Villegas said CTU is using Martinez as a fall guy.

"They're not going to go after a board that was appointed by the mayor. They want to go after Pedro Martinez. They are looking for a boogeyman and reality is Pedro has done a great job," he said.

Villegas and principals who signed the letter in support of Martinez says important to maintain leadership stability during contract negotiations with the teachers union.