5 PA school dis. staff members fired after investigation into alleged abuse in special ed classroom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania school board voted Wednesday night to terminate five of its staff members after an investigation uncovered alleged abuse inside a special education classroom.

In April, Central Bucks School District Superintendent Steven Yanni was placed on leave following a report from the nonprofit, Disability Rights Pennsylvania. It accused Yanni and several other administrators of misleading police and parents about the child abuse allegations.

According to the report released, students were physically restrained, water intake was restricted, a student was found naked and physical punishment was used inside an autism support classroom at Jamison Elementary. The alleged abuse happened from September to December of 2024.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has said it does not consider this a criminal matter. So far, no charges have been filed against anyone involved.

At a school board meeting Wednesday at Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the board chose to fire five staff members they say were involved. The terminated employees were referred to by their employee identification numbers. However, ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI did confirm that three of the five terminated employees are Superintendent Yanni, Director of Pupil Services Alyssa Wright, and Gabrielle McDaniel, a special education teacher.

McDaniel's attorney shared a statement with WPVI on her behalf, saying, "I am deeply disappointed by the District's decision to terminate my employment based on allegations that have been thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated by the District itself and several agencies... I am confident that the truth will prevail, and I look forward to the proper resolution of this matter."

Susan Gibson, the school board president, addressed the matter at the start of the meeting, telling the crowd, "Make no mistake, the district let you down... Please know that we will do everything in our power to ensure this never happens again, not to your children, not to any other Central Bucks student."

As WPVI has previously reported, Central Bucks School Board Member James Pepper says his non-verbal, autistic son was one of the children abused. He spoke after Wednesday's meeting about the abuse he says his son suffered.

"It takes your breath away the way he was treated. He was treated like an animal," Pepper said. "We need to protect our kids. Without a safe environment, we have nothing."

Pepper abstained from voting on the five terminations on Wednesday night, and he did tell the crowd he does not agree with Wright's firing.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.