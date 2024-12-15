24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5 charged with stealing from Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack; 1 suspect punched, bit officer: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 11:24PM
1 of 5 charged in suburban retail thefts punched, bit officer: police
Four women and a teenager were arrested for stealing from a Nordstrom Rack on West 22nd Street in Oak Brook, Illinois, police said.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four women and a teenager were arrested for stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook.

Police said two separate incidents happened Friday at the store on West 22nd Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the suspects stole clothing, fragrances, cosmetics and Mark Jacobs gift boxes, all totaling more than $300.

The suspects are charged with retail theft and burglary.

One suspect is also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after investigators say she punched and bit an officer as he tried to arrest her.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW