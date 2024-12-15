5 charged with stealing from Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack; 1 suspect punched, bit officer: police

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four women and a teenager were arrested for stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook.

Police said two separate incidents happened Friday at the store on West 22nd Street.

Police said the suspects stole clothing, fragrances, cosmetics and Mark Jacobs gift boxes, all totaling more than $300.

The suspects are charged with retail theft and burglary.

One suspect is also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after investigators say she punched and bit an officer as he tried to arrest her.