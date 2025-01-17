5 people injured after dump truck crashes through wall of Target store in New Jersey

NewsCopter 7 has more from the scene in North Bergen, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 has more from the scene in North Bergen, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 has more from the scene in North Bergen, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 has more from the scene in North Bergen, New Jersey.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey -- Multiple injuries were reported after a dump truck crashed through the wall of a Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation found that the dump truck was traveling west on 71st Street, crossed into the southbound lanes of Tonnelle Avenue, and struck a tractor-trailer before colliding with the Target around 4 p.m., according to police.

A total of five injuries were reported. The extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known.

Rescuers say a woman had to be rescued from a bathroom, and the driver of the dump truck had to be pulled from the vehicle.

Chopper video showed tow trucks attempting to pull the dump truck from a gaping hole in the side of the building.

No charges have been filed at this time as police investigate.

Multiple emergency responders are on the scene.

Police say significant traffic delays are anticipated and are advising people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

