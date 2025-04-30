Person shot on I-57 near Posen, police say | LIVE

POSEN , Ill. (WLS) -- A person was injured in an expressway shooting Wednesday in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 2:36 p.m. on Interstate 57 near 147th Street in Posen, Illinois State Police said.

The victim sought help at a Mobile Gas station on West 147th Street in Posen after being shot, Posen police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not yet known.

The victim's gender and age were also not known.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

ISP continues to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.