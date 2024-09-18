None of the threats were credible, according to police.

6 juveniles arrested after school threats made to middle school in NW Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Half a dozen juveniles have been detained related to school threats in Northwest Indiana, according to police.

The investigation began on Thursday September 12 after a "possible threat of violence" was made to Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Police said they found that the threat had no credibility within a couple of hours.

During Thursday's dismissal a student told a staff member that another threat was circulating.

"Out of caution, the staff member secured a few athletic teams in their respective locker rooms, which led to further conjecture about what was occurring and false information to be relayed," Valparaiso police said.

Porter County received multiple 911 calls, and parents began to arrive to schools due to "the misinformation and subsequent partial lockdown."

As police and school staff investigated the threat circulating social media, they found a potential list of students that were to be harmed.

On Tuesday, police announced that six juveniles were facing criminal charges for their roles in creating and/or publicly sharing threatening information.

The juveniles were detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation remains open and continues to be led by the Valparaiso Police Department in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools.

"VPD would further encourage parents and students alike to consider the danger of publicly sharing unconfirmed information across social media. Rather, we would like to stress the importance of notifying authorities immediately upon viewing such materials."

Nobody has been identified.