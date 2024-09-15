7 hospitalized after crash in West Englewood, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were hospitalized after a South Side crash on Sunday morning, officials said.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 5900-block of South Damen Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

A 52-year-old man was driving a gray-colored SUV eastbound when his vehicle collided with a black-colored SUV, driven by a 48-year-old man.

The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were taken to local hospitals.

Police said the 48-year-old driver was transported in stable condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center for unknown injuries.

Five passengers were in the black-colored SUV.

A 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl suffered unknown injuries and were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the two other passengers, an 88-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for unknown injuries.

Citations are pending. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.