1 killed in I-80 road rage shooting in New Lenox; 1 in custody: Illinois State Police say

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly shooting on I-80 in New Lenox was caused by road rage, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. at the westbound I-80 entrance to Interstate 355, state police said.
One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim later died, police said.
A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. Parts of the expressway were shut down as police investigated the shooting.
New Lenox police said there was a large police presence around Liberty Junior High School, which had parent-teacher conferences Monday night, and near Francis and Marley roads.
New Lenox police helped Illinois State Police take a suspect into custody without incident.