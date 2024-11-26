1 killed in I-80 road rage shooting in New Lenox; 1 in custody: Illinois State Police say

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly shooting on I-80 in New Lenox was caused by road rage, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. at the westbound I-80 entrance to Interstate 355, state police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim later died, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. Parts of the expressway were shut down as police investigated the shooting.

New Lenox police said there was a large police presence around Liberty Junior High School, which had parent-teacher conferences Monday night, and near Francis and Marley roads.

New Lenox police helped Illinois State Police take a suspect into custody without incident.